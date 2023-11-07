Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,139 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 249.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

