Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.