RB Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $153,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

