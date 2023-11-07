Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $153,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

