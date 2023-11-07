Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 6,118 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

