Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $619.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $619,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

