Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.