SouthState Corp Has $917,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.87 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.