Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

