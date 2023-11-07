Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $110.89 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

