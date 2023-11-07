Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

