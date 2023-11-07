Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

