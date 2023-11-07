Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,477 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

