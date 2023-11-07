International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 2.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.45% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

