Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. 215,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,449. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.