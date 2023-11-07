Zenyatta Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

