RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

