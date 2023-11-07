Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

