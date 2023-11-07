Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 13,564 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VNQ stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

