Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 475 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.50. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,198 shares of company stock worth $9,692,712. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

