Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.82 and its 200-day moving average is $447.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.