Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 100,078 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,309,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $194,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.