Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

