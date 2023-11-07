DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 1,766,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

