Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
