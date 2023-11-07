Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

