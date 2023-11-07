Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 495600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 654,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Down 28.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

