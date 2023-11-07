Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.