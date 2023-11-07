Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
ANEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
