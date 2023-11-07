V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Shares of VVX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 11,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.95. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 56.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 179.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 40.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

