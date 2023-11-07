Prospect Capital (PSEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,788,840.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

