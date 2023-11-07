40,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 1,196,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,426. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

