Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average of $216.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

