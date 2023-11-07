Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

