Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 381,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Intel worth $154,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Intel stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

