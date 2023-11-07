Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

