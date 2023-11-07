Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

