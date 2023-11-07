Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

