Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

