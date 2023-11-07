Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 271,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,475. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

