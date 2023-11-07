Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,533. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

