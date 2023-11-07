Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 404,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,116,914. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

