Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

