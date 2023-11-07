RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

