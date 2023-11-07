Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47 to $7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +6.5% from +6.5 to +7% yr/yr or $7.356 billion t, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $107.81. 444,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

