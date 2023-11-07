Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter.
Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.03.
Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,080,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,287.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,080,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock worth $15,783,121. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OSG
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Overseas Shipholding Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.