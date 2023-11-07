Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,252,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

