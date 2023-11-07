Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $228,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $68.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

