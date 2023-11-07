Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 22,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,036.5% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.90. 98,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

