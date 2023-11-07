Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.